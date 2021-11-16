Spain, Croatia book World Cup spots with late winners

Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score a late winner as La Furia Roja qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar by pipping Sweden 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Morata struck in the 86th minute when he lifted the ball over Sweden's Robin Olsen, after Dani Olmo's fierce drive was pushed onto the post by the goalkeeper and fell into his path.

Spain, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, finished top of Group B with 19 points, four ahead of the second-placed Swedes who could still qualify through the play-offs in March.

"I felt more pressure than in the Euros," said Spain coach Luis Enrique, whose side lost to eventual winners Italy on penalties in this year's European Championship semi-finals.

"We tried to work a lot on the mental side, always trying to keep it positive and the players responded well. I'm so proud of them and how they responded."

Spain, playing in front of 52,000 fans in the sold-out La Cartuja stadium, had never lost a home game in World Cup qualifiers and kept their record intact in Seville.

They had only ever lost four of 52 games in the city.

Over in Split, Croatia also needed a late winner as an 81st-minute own goal from Fedor Kudryashov helped them pip Russia 1-0, with the hosts snatching the automatic qualification spot in Group H.

"It was a difficult match from the beginning because of the rain. We never gave up, we were patient and I think we won deservedly," said Croatia captain Luka Modric.

Over in Yerevan, Germany, who had long since booked their place in Qatar, rounded off their qualifying campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of hosts Armenia as Ilkay Guendogan scored twice, while Kai Havertz and Jonas Hofmann were also on target.