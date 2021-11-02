Spurs appoint Conte after sacking Nuno

Antonio Conte had led Chelsea to the EPL title in the 2016/17 season.

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte as manager on Tuesday (Nov 2), a day after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 52-year-old Italian, who has signed an 18-month contract, returns to the English Premier League three years after leaving Spurs' London rivals Chelsea, where he won EPL and FA Cup.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” the London club said in a statement.

“Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.”

Conte also led Inter to the Serie A title last season but left shortly afterwards.

Nuno’s sacking came two days after Tottenham’s woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, who have themselves struggled in recent weeks.

It was Spurs’ fifth defeat in their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.

Among the tasks in Conte's in-tray would be to get the best out of England captain Harry Kane, who has been a pale shadow of his former self since his failed attempt to join Manchester City in the summer.

Their next game is an Europa Conference League clash with Vitesse on Friday morning (Singapore time), before facing Everton in the EPL on Sunday.