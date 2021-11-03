Spurs appoint Conte as manager, now they must back him up

Among the things on Antonio Conte’s (above) to-do list will be to get the best out of Harry Kane again.

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Antonio Conte is a serial winner who can change the club's underachieving culture, but his volatile character is sure to ruffle feathers on his return to the English Premier League.

Conte was appointed by Tottenham yesterday to replace Nuno Espirito Santo following the abrupt end of the Portuguese's turbulent four-month reign on Monday.

An EPL title winner with Chelsea in 2017, Conte's credentials are far more impressive than those of the much-maligned Nuno.

The 52-year-old Italian led Inter Milan to their first Serie A crown in 11 years last season, won the Italian title three times with Juventus and also coached Italy for two years.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist (in the title race) again," Conte said in a statement.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy first approached Conte in the close season, but was said to have been put off by his reported demand for £100 million (S$183.7m) to spend on new signings, before hiring Nuno.

Conte, however, insisted that he did not take up the job then because he had just left Inter and felt "it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching".

He added: "But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici is delighted to be reunited with his compatriot, saying: "His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

"I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

Conte's first game in charge will be in the third-tier Europa Conference League, with Spurs facing Vitesse on Friday morning (Singapore time).

He will need to fix Tottenham's poor attack, which has scored only nine goals in 10 league games, with England striker Harry Kane looking a pale shadow of his former self following a failed move to Manchester City in the summer.

Spurs, who are without a major trophy in 13 years, are also languishing in the EPL, where they have slipped to ninth spot.

NEW SIGNINGS

Italian media reported that Conte wants at least "three or four new signings" during the January transfer window, with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic mentioned as his targets.

Conte's acerbic broadsides should also be remembered if he does not get the backing he would surely have requested from Levy.

Chelsea's failure to deliver the targets Conte wanted after he won the title infuriated him so much that he went public with his complaints, effectively setting himself up for the sack despite winning the FA Cup in 2018.

Conte left Inter in acrimonious fashion after the club's owners angered him by revealing they had to sell several key players to balance the books.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is staggered that Conte has settled for the Spurs job "over the potential, inevitable opening at Manchester United".

He told talkSPORT: "Conte didn't want to stay at (Inter) Milan because he wasn't given assurances about how much money they would spend.

"Conte will drive (Spurs) insane and produce the same outcome, unless Paratici has a different relationship with Daniel than anyone else has had before...

"You are falling out with clubs every time you win a league because you can't have what you want next.

"How do you create this at Tottenham Hotspur? Tottenham aren't winning leagues and don't spend any money of comparative significance compared to other sides."

But former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Italian could be just what Spurs need. He said on his FIVE podcast: "Conte would have been very high up on my list.

"He's a disciplinarian, he doesn't mess about, he rules with an iron fist and he gets people working. And I think this is what this Spurs squad need.

"There are a lot of players who think they are better than they are - and they definitely think they're better than they are actually performing.

"They need something like this, they need a rocket."

The Athletic reported that the fact Nuno was nowhere near first choice when he was appointed in June and that he was handed just a two-year contract undermined his authority from the start.