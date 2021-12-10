Spurs' European tie postponed due to Covid
Covid-hit Tottenham Hotspur have announced the postponement of this morning's (Singapore time) Europa Conference League clash with Rennes, a decision the French side have questioned.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed on Wednesday that eight of his players and five club employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
It had seemed that Uefa would insist on the Rennes match going ahead in north London if Spurs had the minimum 13 players available, but the outbreak forced a change of plan.
The postponement left Rennes furious, with the club saying they were told by Spurs before their flight to London that the game would go ahead.
It has been reported that Spurs are now considering asking for Sunday's English Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion to be postponed. - REUTERS
