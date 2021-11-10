Suele tests positive, unvaccinated Kimmich isolating

Five Germany players have been asked to quarantine after Niklas Suele tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Friday morning's (Singapore time) World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, the German Football Association (DFB) said yesterday.

The DFB said Suele was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Clubmates Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, along with Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi, have tested negative but were placed in isolation after being identified as close contacts.

Kimmich sparked debate in Germany last month after revealing he had not been vaccinated due to "personal concerns". It even prompted Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to urge him directly to rethink his position.

"The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioural rules," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Team doctor Tim Meyer added: "A further four are allowed to remain here separate from the team and will be tested again in the coming days."

Last month, Germany became the first team to qualify for Qatar 2022.