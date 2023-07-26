Super-sub Richarlison the hat-trick hero as Spurs beat Lion City Sailors 5-1

Brazilian forward Richarlison had a sub-par debut season for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring only once in 27 appearances in the last English Premier League campaign.

But on Wednesday, he found his goalscoring boots at the National Stadium as he netted thrice in his side’s 5-1 friendly win over Lion City Sailors in front of 25,095 fans.

His first two goals came within four minutes after Spurs got off to a blistering start in the second half.

Shawal Anuar had opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Harry Kane equalised with a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Giovani Lo Celso added a fourth in the 73rd minute, before Richarlison took home the match ball a minute into added time.

Spurs dominated possession in the first half, forcing their opponents all the way back into their own half. But it was the Sailors who stunned the crowd 14 minutes into the game.

Rui Pires picked up a loose ball in midfield before feeding Maxime Lestienne on the right. With a touch onto his left foot, the Belgian winger delivered a scrumptious cross right onto the feet of Shawal, who timed his run from behind well to toe-poke the ball over Guglielmo Vicario’s outstretched arm and into the back of the net.

Calling the match a “great experience” for the team, Shawal said: “I was very happy and can’t express this feeling, and definitely it’s a team goal. Maxime always gives me the ball. He always keeps telling me, ‘You just run, I will give you the ball’.”

Spurs had plenty of chances to restore parity, but wasted opportunities in front of goal. Most of their shots went wide, while several efforts were thwarted by an alert Sailors goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad, who repelled three efforts by James Maddison.

Spurs were not to be denied at the end of the first half though, as Pires left a stray foot in on Pape Matar Sarr in the penalty area, with the referee pointing to the spot. Kane sent Zharfan the wrong way to ensure Spurs went into half-time level.

In the 48th minute, Lo Celso made a bulldozing run into the box before seeing his effort blocked by Hariss Harun. Richarlison, who came on for Kane at the break, was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Four minutes later, a long throw from Perisic bounced in the danger zone and Pedro Henrique failed to clear his lines, with the ball falling for Richarlison to head into the back of the net.

Lo Celso then turned scorer after Manor Solomon’s cross was diverted into the Argentinian’s path by Rusyaidi Salime. Richarlison added gloss to the scoreline when he shrugged off a defender’s challenge before slipping the ball past substitute goalkeeper Adib Azahari.