Suspected German 'fans' attack pub customers before Wembley clash

England drew 3-3 with Germany in the Nations League match on Sept 26, 2022.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sep 27, 2022 05:18 pm

LONDON - Scores of suspected German football fans attacked customers at a London pub ahead of England's 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany on Monday, injuring several people, three seriously, police said.

About 100 males, many wearing masks, approached the pub in Wembley, near the stadium where the match was held, and assaulted customers in the beer garden, police said.

"While a number of the group were wearing England hats and scarves, it is believed they were German 'fans'," a police statement said.

"The group entered the beer garden of the pub and began assaulting customers, most of whom were in the area to attend the England v Germany match. Punches and projectiles including traffic cones were thrown.

"Officers responded and the group fled. The disorder lasted for around two minutes."

The police said "a number of people" sustained head and facial injuries, with three suffering serious leg, wrist and thumb injuries. Four people were arrested.

"None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening condition," the statement added. - REUTERS

