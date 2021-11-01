Tactical switch pays off for Solskjaer

Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville called Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to switch from his favoured 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-1-2 in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time) "a last throw of the dice".

The Norwegian's gamble paid off as fifth-placed United dominated the game against an abject Spurs and racked up a comfortable win thanks to goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Neville told Sky Sports: "Ronaldo has to have a partner. He has to have someone up there with him. This system allows that...

"This United team play in moments but you've got to have a good foundation of clean sheets and good defending.

"Those three up front will always create chances and score goals but they need that base to work from."

He added that the formation change allowed United to be more compact, with the distance from back to front mostly being 25m-30m, as compared to 40m-50m previously.

Having picked his oldest ever starting XI in his almost three years at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said: "The old men led from the front. They play well together.

"They have loads of respect for each other. The work rate and quality they put in is second to none."

Meanwhile, Spurs captain Hugo Lloris said his side lacked "pride and belief", while teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg called the performance "unacceptable", adding that his team lacked "determination".

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp also questioned his side's attitude, after they blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had put the Reds 2-0 up after 24 minutes but the visitors fought back with goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

Said Klopp: "It feels like a defeat... In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language, I didn't like it all."

His Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, praised his team's "character" but said "many things went wrong" as they were upset at home by Crystal Palace.

Things started to go wrong in just the sixth minute when Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring. Aymeric Laporte was sent off late in the first half for a foul on Zaha before Palace wrapped up a 2-0 win via Conor Gallagher two minutes from time.

League leaders Chelsea were the main beneficiaries of City and Liverpool's slip-ups, as they beat Newcastle United 3-0 thanks to a brace by Reece James and a Jorginho penalty.

Said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel: "We need to keep our feet on the ground.

"I am happy with the team effort today, we don't celebrate other teams' results."