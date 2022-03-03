 Takumi Minamino's double sends Liverpool into last eight of FA Cup, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Takumi Minamino's double sends Liverpool into last eight of FA Cup

Takumi Minamino's double sends Liverpool into last eight of FA Cup
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores their first goal during the match on March 2, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 03, 2022 09:21 am

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - Liverpool booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals as a first-half double from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday (March 2).

Three days after they won the League Cup to clinch the first major trophy of the season, Liverpool dominated Premier League strugglers Norwich in the early stages.

Minamino's first goal ended a fine Liverpool move, with Divock Origi, given a rare start by manager Jurgen Klopp, setting up his teammate in the 29th minute.

A powerful finish from Minamino eight minutes later put Liverpool in command and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost added a third midway through the second half.

However, Norwich refused to give in and Lukas Rupp gave them hope with an arrowing strike 14 minutes from time.

That ensured a nerve-wracking finish at Anfield, with home goalkeeper Alisson forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to stay in the hunt for three more trophies this season.

Chelsea's Saul Niguez celebrates a goal with Romelu Lukaku.
Football

Lukaku seals FA Cup win on seismic day for Chelsea

Related Stories

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Fan arrested after attack on Forest players during FA Cup win over Leicester

English Premier League heavyweights avoid each other in FA Cup fifth-round draw

"We have never been in an FA Cup quarter-final under me," Klopp told ITV. "We made 10 changes to the team and we were always going to find it tough against a good team, but we played really good football and scored some really good goals.

"Takumi is an incredible player and tonight was the best game he had for us. He was a constant threat throughout."

Southampton and Chelsea also joined Liverpool in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

More On This Topic
Football: Liverpool manager Klopp plays down talk of quadruple
Football: Klopp hails young Kelleher as Liverpool beat Chelsea to win League Cup

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FA Cupliverpool