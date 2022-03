Takumi Minamino's double sends Liverpool into last eight of FA Cup

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scores their first goal during the match on March 2, 2022.

LIVERPOOL (REUTERS) - Liverpool booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals as a first-half double from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday (March 2).

Three days after they won the League Cup to clinch the first major trophy of the season, Liverpool dominated Premier League strugglers Norwich in the early stages.

Minamino's first goal ended a fine Liverpool move, with Divock Origi, given a rare start by manager Jurgen Klopp, setting up his teammate in the 29th minute.

A powerful finish from Minamino eight minutes later put Liverpool in command and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost added a third midway through the second half.

However, Norwich refused to give in and Lukas Rupp gave them hope with an arrowing strike 14 minutes from time.

That ensured a nerve-wracking finish at Anfield, with home goalkeeper Alisson forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to stay in the hunt for three more trophies this season.

"We have never been in an FA Cup quarter-final under me," Klopp told ITV. "We made 10 changes to the team and we were always going to find it tough against a good team, but we played really good football and scored some really good goals.

"Takumi is an incredible player and tonight was the best game he had for us. He was a constant threat throughout."

Southampton and Chelsea also joined Liverpool in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.