 Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 04, 2022 05:06 pm

(REUTERS) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo could fit into his style of play but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team.

Ronaldo did not join United's squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was left out of a friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid, but played 45 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday (July 31).

Asked if the Portugal international can fit into his vision of how he wants United to play, ten Hag told Sky Sports: "I think he can.

"But to start with he has to get fit, he's just started.

"He is a fantastic football player, he proved it so many times, but you can always be judged on what you are now, what you are presenting now, performing now."

Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season club friendly football match at Old Trafford in Manchester, on July 31, 2022.
Football

Ronaldo says he's 'happy to be back' at Old Trafford

Related Stories

Ronaldo arrives at Man United training ground with agent Mendes for talks on future

Ten Hag keen to bolster attacking options before transfer window shuts

Ten Hag hails new United signings 'magnificent' Eriksen, 'warrior' Martinez

United, who will play in the second-tier Europa League this term, open their English Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Manchester Unitedcristiano ronaldoerik ten hagepl