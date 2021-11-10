There’s no place like home stadiums

Coach Graham Arnold is excited for the Socceroos to play in Australia for the first time since 2019.

Australia coach Graham Arnold is banking on strong fan support in Sydney to overcome Group B leaders Saudi Arabia, while China star Wu Lei has lamented having to play their "home" games in the Middle East as the chase for World Cup places hots up.

The Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022 resume tomorrow, with the second-placed Socceroos hosting the Saudis, who have won all their four games, at the Western Sydney Stadium.

It will be the first time Arnold's team play on home soil in over two years and they will be hoping to prevent Herve Renard's team from continuing their perfect record and opening up a six-point gap as Asia's qualifiers hit the halfway mark.

The Socceroos last played in Australia in October 2019, beating Nepal 5-0 in Canberra.

Since then, they have played their "home" games in the Middle East due to the country's stringent pandemic quarantine restrictions.

"The Saudis are coming off a good run but they've had the luxury, if I can say that, of playing seven out of their eight games at home and in the Middle East, and we've played 11 out of 12 away from home," Arnold said.

"Our home crowd will bring a lot of energy onto the field, and I know that it might be small tactically, but the energy that the crowd will bring to our players will be a huge addition."

Meanwhile, Espanyol's Wu Lei believes restrictions preventing China from playing their qualifiers in front of their own fans have denied them an important boost in their Qatar 2022 qualification bid.

China have not been able to play on home soil during the final phase of Asia's qualifiers due to stringent coronavirus quarantine regulations imposed by the government on all overseas arrivals. As a result, coach Li Tie's team have also been forced to hold their "home" games in the Middle East.

"The home advantage is very important and the support from our fans could be very helpful for us," Spain-based forward Wu told the Xinhua news agency.

"Obviously, it's very disappointing that we can't play at home but the only thing in our mind is to play the matches well."

China sit second-from-bottom in the six-team Group B with three points from four games ahead of their clash with third-placed Oman (six points) in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, tomorrow.

FANS PERMITTED

Meanwhile, in Group A, second-placed South Korea, who have eight points from four games, host fourth-placed UAE (three points) at Goyang Stadium, with fans permitted into grounds for the first qualifier since the start of the pandemic.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Hwang Hee-chan told Yonhap news agency: "I've talked to my teammates already about finally playing in front of fans. We're all extra motivated.

"We'll try to put on an entertaining show for our fans."

Hee-chan, who has four goals in eight games since arriving on loan from RB Leipzig, is confident he can step up in the absence of injured Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo.