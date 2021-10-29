Thomas Mueller apologises after Bayern's 5-0 loss to Moenchengladbach

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Mueller apologised after the Bavarian giants suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup, losing 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The second-round loss eclipsed a 5-1 last-eight defeat at Cologne in 1972.

French midfielder Kouadio Kone opened accounts for Gladbach with barely a minute gone, while Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini and Swiss striker Breel Embolo both scored twice.

"We were picked apart from A to Z in the first half," the 32-year-old Mueller, who made his Bayern debut in 2008 and is approaching 600 appearances for the Bavarian giants, told broadcaster ARD.

"I don't know if I've ever experienced anything like that before in a Bayern shirt. We have to apologise to our fans."

Bayern were without coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.