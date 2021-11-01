Tottenham sack Nuno after poor start to the season

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur have lost all four London Derbies that they have played this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a poor start to the season.

The Lilywhites announced on Monday (Nov 1) that Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties after just four months in charge.

Despite starting their English Premier League season with three consecutive 1-0 wins, Spurs have been on a downward spiral.

Last weekend's 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United left them eighth in the table, with five wins and five defeats. Spurs have also lost all four London Derbies that they have played this season, going down to Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Spurs' managing director for football, Fabio Paratici, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

The club added that they will give an update on coaching duties.

Spurs face Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Friday morning before travelling to Everton in the EPL on Sunday.