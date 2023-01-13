Transfer market not the solution for Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (right) and Mohamed Salah could play big roles as the Reds deal with injuries in their attack.

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back after being questioned about his side’s transfer business in January, suggesting the club will sign players only if the right opportunities are available.

The Reds are preparing to make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion for their Premier League clash on Saturday, and the German was asked about transfers in his press conference on Friday.

Liverpool have signed only Dutch forward Cody Gakpo so far, with many of their players either still injured or unfit.

“I’ve had 6,000 press conferences at Liverpool, I have to tell you again the money story?” Klopp blasted at a reporter who posed the question.

“Why could it be the reason we have money like crazy and we still don’t buy players? You know the answer! It’s not that we have so much money we don’t know what to do...

“It’s just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems like other teams are doing, we do it our way, we squeeze everything out. We just have to get through until the boys come back. The transfer market for us in this moment is not the solution.

“In a dreamland you just buy players.”

He also confirmed that Darwin Nunez picked up an injury which kept him out of training and the Uruguayan striker is unlikely to play a part against Brighton.

Liverpool are also without long-term injury absentees Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk, while Roberto Firmino is still out but James Milner is back with the squad.

The Reds have 28 points and are in seventh place heading into the match after Fulham stunned Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday to move into sixth on 31 points.

Klopp’s men have been fairly inconsistent this campaign – they have scored but also conceded in their last six matches in all competitions.

The Merseyside club have also just two Premier League away wins all season, which ranks 12th among all teams.

In their previous clash with Brighton, Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick ensured that his team salvaged a point against Liverpool following a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

The Reds, however, have not lost in their 10 previous trips to the south coast, which includes a 2-0 win at the Amex in March.

Brighton are in eighth and just a point behind Saturday’s visitors.

Like Liverpool, the Seagulls have won two of their last three league matches since the World Cup break, losing only to leaders Arsenal, so they will be no pushovers.

“Brighton move the ball well, that’s true. All the games are really important now,” added Klopp.

“Brighton deserve respect. But we have the chance to go their ground and cause real problems.”