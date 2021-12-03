Tuchel: We were lucky to beat Watford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were fortunate to emerge with a 2-1 victory at Watford that kept them top of the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With six changes to the side held at home by Manchester United last Sunday, Chelsea never got into their stride but goals by Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech sealed the points. The strikes were sandwiched by Emmanuel Dennis' sixth goal of the season.

Both Blues goals came from well-worked moves, although they were an exception to the rule on a night when struggling Watford could easily have earned at least a point.

"We were lucky. We should admit it. Today we could not reach this level. We were not ready for this game. We are to blame. We never found the right attitude," Tuchel said.

"It got better in the second half. We conceded a lot of chances in the first half and didn't create much. The two situations we had, we scored. We were lucky to escape with the win."

Tuchel accepted some of the blame for his team's approach.

He said: "It felt like we were not ready for the long balls, the pressure. When we won the ball, how to escape out of the pressure. We had big problems individually and as a team... It felt like we were never in control."

Meanwhile, his opposite number, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri, said: "We deserved at least a point but that's football.

"I'm very satisfied with our performance. Sooner or later, the points will arrive."