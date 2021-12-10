Two wins from two games for Malaysia at Suzuki Cup

Malaysia thrashed Laos 4-0 in an Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup game at Bishan Stadium yesterday, thanks to a Safawi Rasid hat-trick and a goal by Shahrul Saad.

The Tigers, who beat Cambodia 3-1 earlier, moved top of Group B with two wins from two games. In yesterday's other Group B game, Indonesia started their tournament with a 4-2 win over Cambodia. Malaysia face Vietnam on Sunday, while Indonesia meet Laos.