Where to watch World Cup for free: Matches to be screened at places including community clubs

Fans watching a World Cup match at the OCBC Square at the Sports Hub in 2018. The Sports Hub will be one of the free viewing locations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. PHOTO: ST FILE
Nov 13, 2022 05:54 pm

With just a week to the World Cup’s kick-off, Singapore fans have been given many free viewing options, including 65 locations at community clubs, ActiveSG Sports Centres, National Library Building and the Sports Hub.

The People’s Association, Sport Singapore and the National Library Board on Sunday announced a list of venues where public screenings will take place.

Fans are urged to check the schedule before heading down as not all matches will be shown at all venues. Each location will have its own screening schedule.

Football’s most prestigious tournament, which will be hosted in Qatar in 2022, will kick off next Sunday, with the hosts meeting Ecuador. The final will be on Dec 18.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, said: “Nothing beats the atmosphere of fans cheering together in unison as their favourite team scores a goal, or on tenterhooks in the last few minutes of a crucial game.

“And we want to bring people from all walks of life together, to build bonds and experience the electrifying excitement of watching the matches on a big screen.”

