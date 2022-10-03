 Wolves fire coach Lage after West Ham defeat, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Wolves fire coach Lage after West Ham defeat

Bruno Lage won 19 of his 51 games as Wolves boss.
Oct 03, 2022 05:56 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Bruno Lage following a disappointing start to the season, British media reported on Sunday, with the English Premier League side languishing in the relegation zone.

Wolves slipped to their fourth defeat of the campaign with a 2-0 loss by West Ham United on Saturday, a result that left them in 18th place with six points from eight games.

Lage, 46, took over at Molineux from Portuguese compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo before the start of last season, guiding Wolves to 10th in the standings.

Wolves, who have won only once in their last 15 league matches, have struggled in front of goal with their three strikes this season the lowest in the top flight. - REUTERS

