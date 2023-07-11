 Woman dies from injuries sustained in Brazil football brawl, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Woman dies from injuries sustained in Brazil football brawl

Woman dies from injuries sustained in Brazil football brawl
Palmeiras fan Gabriela Anelli was hit in the neck by a bottle, which severed her jugular vein, outside the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 11, 2023 06:25 pm

SAO PAULO A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after a glass bottle severed her jugular vein in a brawl between fans of two Brazilian football clubs in Sao Paulo over the weekend, her family said.

Gabriela Anelli’s brother Felipe announced her death on Instagram, thanking well-wishers for their prayers since she was hospitalised Saturday after being hurt in a fight between supporters of her favourite club, Palmeiras, and visiting rivals Flamengo.

The altercation took place outside the Allianz Parque Stadium where the two teams were playing a match, according to police.

Anelli was near a fan zone where Palmeiras supporters were eating and drinking when passing Flamengo supporters started hurling stones and glass bottles in their direction, said Cesar Saad, a police official who specialises in sports-related crimes.

She was hit and her jugular vein was cut, he told the Canal do Benja YouTube channel, adding that the Flamengo supporter who threw the bottle was arrested and has admitted guilt.

In a statement, the Palmeiras club called the attack an act of “barbarism.”

English midfielder Mason Mount departs Chelsea for Manchester United, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.
Football

Man Utd seal swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Related Stories

Solid Irfan Najeeb a defensive boost to Tampines’ title hopes

Aston Villa supporters blast club's sponsorship deal with betting firm

Record Mbappe leads France to another Euro qualifier win against 10-man Greece

They expressed solidarity with the Anelli family and demanded a speedy investigation “of this crime.”

Pepper spray used by police to separate the brawling fans wafted into the stadium and caused Saturday’s game to be stopped twice. It ended in a 1-1 draw. - AFP

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOTBALL MATCHESbrazilUNNATURAL DEATHSPORTS AND RECREATION