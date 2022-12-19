World Cup: 35 things to know about Lionel Messi’s career

Lionel Messi played his final match on football’s grandest stage on Sunday and became a world champion for the first time.

Here is a recap of the 35-year-old’s legendary international career:

2003: Despite having dual nationalities, Messi turns down an offer to play for Spain’s Under-17 side.

2004: Makes his youth international debut for Argentina’s Under-20s, contributing one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Paraguay.

2005: Does not start first group game at the World Youth Championship, but ends up scoring six goals in the tournament and winning the Golden Ball as he leads Argentina to the title.

Aug 17, 2005: At 18, Messi makes his senior debut as a 63rd-minute substitute against Hungary. However, he is sent off after just two minutes for an elbow on Vilmos Vanczak and weeps in the dressing room.

March 1, 2006: Scores his first senior international goal with a lovely left-footer from outside the box in a 3-2 defeat by Croatia.

June 16, 2006: In his first World Cup appearance, he comes on as a 74th-minute substitute and grabs the final goal in the 6-0 group win over Serbia and Montenegro, becoming Argentina’s youngest Finals player and scorer. He does not play in the quarter-final shoot-out defeat by Germany, and manager Jose Pekerman is widely criticised for this decision.

July 15, 2007: Suffers his first loss in an international final when an under-strength Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 in the Copa America final.

Aug 23, 2008: After then Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola helped to overturn a club decision to bar Messi from playing at the Olympics, Argentina go on to win gold in Beijing by beating Nigeria 1-0 in the final.

March 28, 2009: Dons the No. 10 jersey for Argentina for the first time in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Venezuela after Juan Roman Riquelme’s international retirement. Previously, Messi had worn squad numbers like 19 and 18.

June 22, 2010: Is handed the captain’s armband for the first time in the final World Cup group game against Greece, which Argentina win 2-0. However, Messi fails to score a goal in South Africa and his team lose 4-0 to Germany in the quarter-finals.

July 2011: Is booed for the first time by his own supporters at the Copa America on home soil in group draws against Bolivia and Colombia. Argentina lose to eventual winners Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals. By this time, Messi has gone more than two years without scoring a competitive international goal.

August 2011: Is named the permanent captain by new Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, under whom his scoring record would improve from 17 goals in his first 61 games to 25 goals in his next 32 international matches.

July 14, 2014: Impresses in the World Cup group stage with four goals, but even though he ends up with the Golden Ball, his influence wanes in the knockout rounds as Argentina lose 1-0 to Germany in the final.

June 20, 2015: Marks his 100th appearance for Argentina with a 1-0 win over Jamaica in a Copa America group game. However, they lose 4-1 on penalties to Chile in the final.

June 21, 2016: Scores a free kick in the 4-0 Copa America semi-final win over the United States to break Gabriel Batistuta’s national record of 54 goals.

June 26, 2016: Misses the first spot kick in the 4-2 Copa America final shoot-out defeat by Chile. He stuns the football world by announcing his international retirement, saying: “It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn’t get it, so I think it’s over.” A “Don’t go, Leo” campaign begins, and supporters include then Argentina president Mauricio Macri.

Aug 12, 2016: Messi reverses his retirement decision, and says: “A lot of things went through my mind on the night of the final and I gave serious thought to quitting, but my love for my country and this shirt is too great.” Three weeks later, he scores the winner in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on his first match back.

March 28, 2017: Is banned for four matches and fined for insulting an assistant referee in a World Cup qualifier defeat by Chile. Six weeks later, the punishments are lifted.

Oct 10, 2017: Argentina had not beaten Ecuador in Quito since 2001, but Messi grabs a hat-trick to help Argentina beat Ecuador 3-1 away and qualify for Russia 2018.

June 16, 2018: Misses a penalty in the 1-1 World Cup group draw against Iceland.

June 26, 2018: In a must-win match, he scores the opener in a 2-1 group win over Nigeria with a beautiful control and finish to become the first player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s, and 30s. However, Argentina would lose to eventual champions France in the round of 16.

July 2, 2019: After Argentina lose 2-0 to hosts and eventual winners Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals, Messi claims the competition had been “set up” for Brazil to win. He is banned for three months and fined.

June 28, 2021: Collects his 148th cap to break Javier Mascherano’s record for most international appearances, and marks the occasion with two goals and one assist in the 4-1 Copa America group win over Bolivia.

July 10, 2021: Finally gets his hands on a first senior international title after Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final. Messi is also the best player and top scorer of the tournament.

Sept 9, 2021: Scores a hat-trick in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia to overtake Pele as South America’s top male international scorer with 79 goals.

Qatar 2022

Nov 22: Scores a penalty to give Argentina the lead in their opening group game against Saudi Arabia, but ends up on the wrong side of the World Cup’s biggest upset in a 2-1 loss.

Nov 26: Plants a left-footer into the bottom corner in a 2-0 group win over Mexico to get Argentina’s campaign back on track. Messi’s pass for Enzo Fernandez’s goal later makes him the first player to notch an assist at five World Cups.

Nov 30: Misses a spot kick to suffer the ignominy of becoming only the second player after Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan to miss penalties at two World Cups.

Dec 3: On his 1,000th senior appearance for country and club, he scores the opener in the 2-1 last-16 win over Australia. This is also his 169th cap, which helps him overtake Ecuador’s Ivan Hurtado as South America’s most-capped male player.

Dec 9: Sets up Nahuel Molina’s opener, and scores a penalty against the Netherlands in the quarter-final. The match goes to penalties after a 2-2 draw. Messi scores from the first kick as Argentina win the shoot-out 4-3.

Dec 9: In an extraordinary post-match interview after the ill-tempered game, Messi reportedly says to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst: “What are you looking at, dummy? Go back there, dummy. Get away from here.”

Dec 13: Messi scores his third penalty at this World Cup, before laying on a splendid assist for Julian Alvarez in the 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia. He moves to the top of the Golden Boot list with five goals and three assists, and overtakes Batistuta to become Argentina’s leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals.

Dec 18: Plays his 26th World Cup game in the final against France to surpass German legend Lothar Matthaus’ record of most World Cup appearances.

Dec 18: Scores twice in Argentina’s 3-3 draw against France, before netting the first penalty in their 4-2 shoot-out win.

Dec 18: His double in the final takes him to 13 World Cup goals and helps him overtake Pele’s tally. Messi also becomes the first player to score in every round of the World Cup.