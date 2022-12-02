 World Cup: ‘Absolute catastrophe’, says Mueller, on Germany’s exit, Latest Football News - The New Paper
World Cup: ‘Absolute catastrophe’, says Mueller, on Germany’s exit
Germany's forward Thomas Mueller reacts after the match.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dec 02, 2022 07:31 am

DOHA - Germany forward Thomas Mueller said his country’s exit from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row on Thursday was an “absolute catastrophe”.

The Germans beat Costa Rica 4-2 but Spain slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Japan that meant Germany finished third in Group E behind Spain, with the teams equal on four points and the positions decided only by goal difference.

“It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough,” Mueller said.

“It’s a feeling of powerlessness.”

Mueller was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning team and was also in the side that was eliminated at the same stage four years ago in Russia. - AFP

