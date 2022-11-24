 World Cup: Animal psychics return for Qatar 2022, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

An otter had predicted that Japan would beat Germany in their World Cup opener.PHOTO: SANKEI_NEWS/TWITTER
Nov 24, 2022

Is it really a World Cup if there are no animals predicting the outcome of games?

Paul the Octopus went viral in 2010 after correctly picking the winners of eight straight World Cup matches and these animal oracles are back in action for Qatar 2022.

While Germany were favourites to win their opening clash against Japan on Nov 23, an otter named Taiyo went with the underdogs, who eventually stunned the four-time World Cup champions 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Other animals, however, were less accurate in their predictions.

A grey parrot named Olivia from Nasu Animal Kingdom Zoo in Japan picked Germany as the winners against the Blue Samurais.

An Oxfordshire-based Alpaca named Alfie predicted that England would qualify for the knockout stage, but said that Iran would beat the Three Lions 3-0 in their World Cup opener, which Gareth Southgate’s men won 6-2.

So is it really coming home?

