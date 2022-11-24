 World Cup: Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss narrow 1-0 win over Cameroon, Latest Football News - The New Paper
World Cup: Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss narrow 1-0 win over Cameroon

Switzerland's Breel Embolo reacts after scoring in the 1-0 World Cup win over Cameroon on Nov 24. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 24, 2022 08:42 pm

AL WAKRAH, Qatar – An apologetic Breel Embolo scored the winner against the country of his birth to hand Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

Embolo swept home a low Xherdan Shaqiri cross after 48 minutes and then stood still with a rueful frown on his face as his teammates celebrated around him. The 25-year-old was born in Yaounde but raised in Basel.

Cameroon were the better side in the opening half and might have had the lead as Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Martin Hongla all missed good chances against a lacklustre Switzerland side that battled to get out of first gear.

But the Swiss were much improved in the second period and took the lead through Embolo’s well-worked goal.

Ruben Vargas missed an excellent chance to score a second but was thwarted by goalkeeper Andre Onana as Cameroon ran out of steam. REUTERS

