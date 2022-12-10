 World Cup: Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semi-finals, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

World Cup: Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semi-finals

World Cup: Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach semi-finals
Argentina players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out, progressing to the semi finals.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 10, 2022 06:59 am

LUSAIL, Qatar - Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure them a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final which had a score of 2-2 after 120 minutes.

In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds while Martinez and German Pezzella also had efforts blocked or parried away as Argentina desperately pushed for a winner.

The Netherlands had rarely troubled Argentina during the match before substitute Wout Weghorst’s header 10 minutes later sparked them into life and he rolled the ball past goalkeeper Emi Martinez deep into stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener, threading a sublime pass through the Dutch defence, before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Argentina will next face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the final. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
Play our Goal of the Day game
Fifa World Cup 2022: Track every match in Qatar
Croatia's Dominik Livakovic celebrating with teammates after winning the penalty shootout 4-2 against Brazil to progress to the World Cup semi-finals.
Football

World Cup: Croatia oust favourites Brazil to reach semi-finals

Related Stories

World Cup: Why do the world's best footballers take such poor penalties?

World Cup: ‘We are so proud’, say Moroccans in S’pore

World Cup: Ronaldo never wanted to leave Portugal, insists coach Santos

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cup 2022ARGENTINANETHERLANDS