World Cup: Brave Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout

Morocco's players throw coach Walid Regragui in the air as they celebrate at the end of the match.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (right) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shoot-out to win the match.

Morocco players celebrating after Achraf Hakimi scores the winning goal during the penalty shootout against Spain.

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Achraf Hakimi calmly converted a penalty to send Morocco through to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 3-0 shootout win over former champions Spain after a cagey last-16 clash ended goalless on Tuesday.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved spot-kicks from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets after Pablo Sarabia had hit the post and Spanish-born Hakimi held his nerve to earn his team a quarter-final against either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco became only the fourth African nation to reach the last eight of the tournament, 12 years after Ghana did so in South Africa.

After a scrappy match finished 0-0 after extra time with few shots on target for either side, Morocco fed off the raucous support of their red-clad supporters in the shootout as Spain crumbled.

Spain enjoyed more than 75 per cent of possession and completed almost 800 passes but Morocco caused problems for them on the counter-attack and goalkeeper Unai Simon made some good saves.

“We fought and made the Moroccan people happy, we made history and Morocco deserve it, Moroccan people made us united on the pitch,” coach Walid Regragui told Bein Sports.

Morocco defender Jawad Yamiq was proud of his team’s performance.

“We honoured the Arab and African football, coach Regragui gave us the confidence that we needed in this game, a big boost in morale,” he said.

“We knew that Spain depend on their ball possession and we played with that in mind. They didn’t impose any danger.”

It was the fourth time Spain have been knocked out of the World Cup on penalties and the second in a row.

“We completely dominated the match, it’s a shame it went that way,” Spain manager Luis Enrique told TVE.

“It’s the most difficult thing, playing against a team like Morocco who are hard workers.

“The penalties cost us, but I am very proud of the team and all the players. I’m very sorry about the result but I congratulate Morocco.”

Few shots

The Spanish spent big chunks of the match orbiting around the Morocco penalty area without attempting any shots, through balls or moves to break down their well organised opponents.

They tried to play the possession-style game that was the trademark of the great Spanish sides who won two European Championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

But they lacked a cutting edge and Morocco allowed them possession while trying to exploit the pace of Hakim Ziyech and Soufiane Boufal.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi (left) converts during the penalty shoot-out to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match. PHOTO: AFP

A foul on the latter gave the African side the first scoring opportunity as Hakimi blazed over a free kick.

In a tight first half, the only other chances came when defender Nayef Aguerd headed over and Marco Asensio hit the side-netting for Spain.

Dani Olmo had Spain’s first shot on-target in the 54th minute with a angled shot which Bounou palmed away.

Luis Enrique sent on Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams to inject a bit of life into his team and Morocco had to dig deep to get through extra time without conceding.

They managed to do so and Spain’s collapse in the shootout prompted wild celebrations among the ecstatic Morocco supporters who will get at least one more chance to make their presence felt in Qatar. - REUTERS