World Cup: Morocco coach Regragui’s blueprint? Unite and conquer

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by his team after winning their quarter-final match 1-0 against Portugal.

DOHA - Colourful Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is known to famously celebrate with his players by slapping them across the face as a gesture of approval and affection. Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has a similar connection with his players, except the roles are reversed.

“They like to hit me on the head,” Regragui revealed with a smile after the Atlas Lions’ win over Spain in the World Cup round of 16 last week. “Maybe it brings them good luck.”

Fortune has certainly favoured this united Morocco side in Qatar. They are the first African and Arab nation to make the last four of the World Cup and next face defending champions France on Wednesday.

Regragui, 47, has been a big reason for their bond and success, but he had to win over doubters. He was nicknamed “avocado head” – for his bald pate – by underwhelmed critics when he was announced in August as Vahid Halilhodzic’s replacement.

Despite leading Morocco through a successful World Cup qualifying campaign, Halilhodzic, a vastly experienced club and national coach, was sacked over “differences of opinion” with the country’s football federation. The Bosnian, 70, also had a fractious relationship with star players Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi.

But Regragui, who spent most of his playing career in France as an journeyman right back despite earning 45 caps for his country, was not unheralded.

While he did not have the experience of Halilhodzic, who had guided three other teams to the World Cup previously, Regragui led Moroccan club Wydad to the African Champions League in 2022. He was even dubbed the “Moroccan Guardiola” by a Tunisian commentator during that run.

The biggest change he has affected in his short time in the Atlas Lions hotseat has been to instil unity within the team.

He brought Hakimi and attacking maverick Ziyech back into the fold. And as a former international himself, has been able to connect with his players and motivate them to play above themselves.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, while not the most prolific, is regularly praised for his industry. Despite not scoring a single league goal for his Spanish club Sevilla all season, he has three at this Cup. And midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was labelled by Regragui as “world-class”. He has been one of the tournament’s standout players and has made the most interceptions.

“He sticks up for his players and that gives you the desire to battle for him,” said defender Nayef Aguerd, who plays for English Premier League side West Ham and got his break playing for FUS Rabat under Regragui.

The coach has also fostered a positive vibe around the team camp, working with the Moroccan FA to provide chosen family members of the squad, an all-expenses paid trip to Qatar.

“Our success,” he said upon his appointment, “is not possible without our parents’ happiness.”

In Qatar, Regragui has playfully fired back at his early critics by posing for a photograph holding an avocado with a miniature soccer ball inside it. Through rolling with the hits - be it from his detractors or his adoring players - it is safe to say he has more than proven his credentials.