World Cup: Portugal hero Ramos 'never dreamt' of Cup hat-trick

Portugal's forward #26 Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal, his hat-trick, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec 6, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Dec 07, 2022 07:11 am

DOHA - Portugal’s hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos said he had not even dreamt of starting a World Cup knockout match, let alone scoring three in his first start in the tournament.

Ramos was handed a start ahead of five-times Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and rewarded coach Fernando Santos with a brilliant match-winning display.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I think of making my first start in a World Cup knockout game and scoring three goals,” he said.

“But we have to think game by game and prepare for the game (quarter-final with Morocco. This result doesn’t matter now. We’re going to go all out in the next game.”

The 21-year-old striker was asked how the dressing room – and Ronaldo – had reacted to the surprise team selection from Santos.

“Honestly no one in the team talked about it. Cristiano, as captain did what he does, he helped, he talked to us, not only to myself but to my teammates,” he said.

Santos was displeased with Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in the final group stage game against South Korea.
World Cup: Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic' says Santos

Ramos said Ronaldo had been an example to him as he grew up.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a role model, he is an idol for many. I also like (Robert) Lewandowski and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic,” he added. - AFP

