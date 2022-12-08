 World Cup: Raheem Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France, Latest Football News - The New Paper
World Cup: Raheem Sterling to return to England camp before quarter-final with France

England's Raheem Sterling did not play a part in the win over Senegal, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.PHOTO: AFP
Dec 08, 2022 06:27 pm

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - England’s Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the Football Association announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France,” the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. - REUTERS

