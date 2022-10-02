World football unites in grief as Malang toll hits 174

At least 174 people died and 180 were injured in the stampede. PHOTO: AKMALMARHALI/TWITTER

PARIS - The death of at least 174 people in an Indonesian stadium stampede “is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Sunday.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world’s deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” said Infantino.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia.”

In Spain, La Liga and the Spanish football federation announced there would be a minute’s silence before the weekend’s remaining matches in the top two divisions.

Italian Serie A tweeted their sympathy. “Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia,” said the official Lega Serie A account.

Here are some other reactions:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia.” – Asian Football Confederation president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night.” – the Premier League.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected.” – Manchester City.

“Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news.” - Former England star Wayne Rooney. - AFP