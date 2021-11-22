Xavi begins Barca tenure with Catalan Derby win

Xavi Hernandez made a winning start as Barcelona coach yesterday morning (Singapore time) as a dubious Memphis Depay penalty was enough to defeat local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga.

Depay's strike at the start of the second half ensured Xavi's Nou Camp homecoming ended in victory, albeit a nervy one, that will have left him under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead.

Raul de Tomas twice struck the post late on as Espanyol spurned a flurry of late chances.