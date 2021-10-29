Xavi close to Barca return after Koeman's sacking: Reports

Barcelona are close to finalising Xavi Hernandez's long-anticipated return, according to various reports yesterday, with the club's legendary midfielder set to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman was dismissed after Barca's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano yesterday morning (Singapore time), which left them languishing in ninth in La Liga.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao pounced in the 30th minute after Barca captain Sergio Busquets lost the ball in midfield, allowing Rayo to launch a quick counter-attack that led to the goal as Barcelona sank to their fourth defeat in their last six games in all competitions.

The Catalan club have named their B team coach Sergi Barjuan as interim boss, with the task of preparing for Sunday morning's La Liga clash with Alaves.

They also face Dynamo Kiev in a Champions League match next week. Following 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica, another defeat would leave them in serious danger of failing to reach the knockout phase.

Xavi had reportedly accepted the Barca offer already, after talking to club president Joan Laporta.

Spanish publication Sport said Xavi has an £840,000 (S$1.3m) release clause in his contract with Qatari club Al Saad.

But another media outlet AS said he might be allowed to leave for free on a gentleman's agreement, adding that the former Spain international is planning to say goodbye in his last home game against Al Ahli tomorrow.

The 41-year-old left Barcelona in 2015 on the back of winning the treble, alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, which took his tally to eight titles in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has backed Xavi to put the club back on the right track.

"I have a lot of confidence in him to get the club out of this situation," the Brazilian wrote on Instagram.

The writing had been on the wall for Koeman, who was appointed coach by Barca's previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu in August 2020.

He enjoyed some success in his first season, winning the Copa del Rey and bringing a disillusioned Messi back onside.

But finishing third in La Liga and a heavy defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League's last 16 cast doubt over Koeman's ability to navigate the biggest games.