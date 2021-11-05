Xavi hopes to secure Barca return soon

Xavi Hernandez said he was "looking forward to going home" and hopes Barcelona can reach an agreement with Al Sadd in "a matter of hours, maybe days" to secure his return to the club as coach.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is Barca's first choice to replace Ronald Koeman, but has two years left to run on his contract with the Qatari club, where he took over as coach in 2019.

"The two clubs are in talks and it needs to be resolved," Xavi said after Al Sadd's 3-3 draw with Al Duhail yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I am very excited to go home and even more to be Barcelona coach, which has a lot of responsibility."