Football

Xavi: I know Barca players’ weak points

Xavi: I know Barca players’ weak points
Xavi Hernandez being unveiled as Barca’s new coach alongside club president Joan Laporta yesterday. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 09, 2021 06:00 am

Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez has issued a reminder of the high standards that the Catalan club need to adhere to during his unveiling as their new coach yesterday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who has signed a contract till 2024, was presented in front of thousands of fans at the Nou Camp, alongside club president Joan Laporta, in a routine usually reserved only for their top player signings.

"You know, I'm going to demand a lot from my players and I will also help them," he told Barca TV. "It is an advantage to already know the likes of (Marc-Andre) ter Stegen, (Gerard) Pique, (Jordi) Alba, (Sergio Busquets) Busi, (Sergi) Roberto.

"I know where I should press them and the weak points they may have."

The former midfielder, who left Barca six years ago, told the fans: "This is the biggest club in the world and I'm going to work hard to reach your expectations.

"Barcelona can't accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Pablo Fornals (second from far right) celebrates his goal against Liverpool with Michail Antonio (second from far left) and his other West Ham United teammates.
Football

West Ham's dream lies with Antonio

Related Stories

Klopp fumes at officiating after loss to Hammers

Eddie Howe confirmed as Newcastle manager

Hammers knock Liverpool off third spot as Moyes finally gets win over Reds

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause to Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

A struggling Barca are ninth in La Liga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. Xavi's first game will be a derby against Espanyol on Nov 20. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football