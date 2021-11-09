Xavi: I know Barca players’ weak points

Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez has issued a reminder of the high standards that the Catalan club need to adhere to during his unveiling as their new coach yesterday.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who has signed a contract till 2024, was presented in front of thousands of fans at the Nou Camp, alongside club president Joan Laporta, in a routine usually reserved only for their top player signings.

"You know, I'm going to demand a lot from my players and I will also help them," he told Barca TV. "It is an advantage to already know the likes of (Marc-Andre) ter Stegen, (Gerard) Pique, (Jordi) Alba, (Sergio Busquets) Busi, (Sergi) Roberto.

"I know where I should press them and the weak points they may have."

The former midfielder, who left Barca six years ago, told the fans: "This is the biggest club in the world and I'm going to work hard to reach your expectations.

"Barcelona can't accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause to Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.