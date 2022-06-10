Zidane to be named Paris Saint-Germain coach next season: Reports

Zinedine Zidane has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

PARIS (REUTERS) - Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday (June 10) without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

French radio station RMC later said that Zidane and PSG were "close to finding an agreement", also without citing any source.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

