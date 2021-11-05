Sports

$130k collected via cycling fund-raiser

Nov 05, 2021 06:00 am

National Arthritis Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps arthritis sufferers, raised over $130,000 during its first cycling fund-raising event, Ride for Hope, from July 26 to Oct 31.

Some 181 participants took part across three categories - 10km, 40km & 100km - at their own time and pace to garner fund-raising support online.

National cyclists Chelsie Tan and Darren Lim also did their bit for a good cause via giving.sg.

Chelsie Tan.
National cyclist Tan thrilled to join 2022 Women's World Tour

