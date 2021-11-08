Alvarez joins exclusive four-belt club

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made history yesterday, knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become the first undisputed world super middleweight champion by unifying all four major belts.

The 31-year-old Mexican added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO straps in a winner-takes-all showdown to join an exclusive club.

Only five other boxers - Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super-lightweight) and Josh Taylor (super-lightweight) - have held all four belts.

"It hasn't been easy to get to this point," Alvarez said. "With my team, I have gone really far.

"This is for everybody, especially for Mexico. We did it tonight. We are only six. It keeps me happy and motivated to be one of the six undisputed fighters in the world."

Alvarez knocked Plant down twice in the 11th round, the first time with a left hook followed up by a right uppercut.