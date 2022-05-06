 Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou postponed: Officials, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou postponed: Officials

A photo from Oct 18, 2021, shows the Gongshu Canal Sport Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.PHOTO: AFP
May 06, 2022 03:53 pm

BEIJING (AFP) - The Asian Games due to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed until an unspecified date, Chinese state media reported on Friday (May 6), citing the Olympic Council of Asia.

No reason was given for the delay but the announcement comes as China battles a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” said a statement on the official Games website, first posted on Chinese state media.

The new dates for the sporting contest “will be announced at a later date”, the statement added.

The host city of Hangzhou lies near the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Organisers said last month that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million in eastern China, had finished constructing some 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

At the time, they indicated that they planned to hold the events under a virus control plan that “learns from the successful experience” of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which were held in February in a Covid-secure bubble.

