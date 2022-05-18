 Badminton: Tickets to Singapore Open on sale until June 17, single-day entry from $30, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Badminton: Tickets to Singapore Open on sale until June 17, single-day entry from $30

Single-day tickets start from $5 (children) or $30 (adults).PHOTO: TICKETMASTER.SG
Jeremiah Ong
May 18, 2022 03:01 pm

Early bird season passes for the Singapore Badminton Open are available until May 31 while single-day tickets start from $5 (children) or $30 (adults).

Among the stars expected at the July 12-17 event include former world champions P.V. Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon as well as 2022 Korea Masters women's singles champion He Bingjiao.

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the US$370,000 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be one of the "most eagerly anticipated and fiercely contested (editions) in years", said organising chairman Ng Yoke Weng.

Ticket sales end on June 17. More info can be found online at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/22_sgopen2022.

