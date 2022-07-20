 As breakdance video goes viral, street performer dreams of Olympics, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Sports

As breakdance video goes viral, street performer dreams of Olympics

Kenyer Mendez, who dreams of joining Venezuela's breakdance team for the 2024 Olympics, performing a head slide at a traffic light in Caracas.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 20, 2022 10:34 pm

CARACAS (REUTERS) When the traffic light turns red on a busy Caracas street, Venezuelan breakdance athlete Kenyer Mendez seizes his chance - sliding headfirst between waiting cars to show off his daredevil moves.

Videos of Mendez performing the so-called "head slide" with an oiled helmet on the streets of Venezuela's capital have gone viral.

And the 27-year-old, who has been trying to make a living dancing on the street, now has bigger dreams.

He hopes to make it to the national breakdancing team for the next Olympics, to be held in Paris in 2024.

He also wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest head slide.

"You need to be in good physical condition to perform each trick," said Mendez.

"Even for the easiest trick, you need to be in good physical condition. That is why it (break dancing) has to be admired and respected like the other sports."

Olympicsbreakdancing