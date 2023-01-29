Chess: Meet S’pore’s Rice sisters who are 15, 12, and 9 – and making big moves in the game

In the game of life, producing one chess talent is a winning move for any family. Unless that family are the Rices, who have three.

Meet Lauren, Leah and Lana Rice – who are 15, 12 and nine respectively – your average school kids who enjoy swimming, dancing and skateboarding but who also possess killer moves with their rooks, bishops and queens.

Lauren trains with the national women’s squad and Leah made headlines when she was crowned the women’s champion at the Australian Chess Open in January.

All three sisters have international chess federation (Fide) ratings, which is a system used to estimate the strength of a player based on their performance against others in competitions.

Lauren is rated 1,594 in standard chess – the higher the number, the better the player – while Leah and Lana are rated 1,403 and 1,065 respectively. Among the trio, they have won a number of tournaments, including inter-school and overseas events.

The Rices – dad Chris is Australian while mum Ping is Singaporean – join an esteemed list of sports families here. Two prominent examples are football legend Fandi Ahmad and his sons Irfan, Ikhsan, Ilhan and Iryan, and Quah swimming siblings Ting Wen, Zheng Wen and Jing Wen. And like the Quahs, the Rice sisters’ parents have no background in elite sport.

The trio’s foray into chess began nine years ago, when Lauren was studying in Nanyang Primary School. Chess was taught as a subject in Primary 1 and, after a few lessons, Lauren offered a solution to a chess puzzle that did not match the answer key.

She told The Straits Times: “The teacher took a question from the book and I suggested a different answer. He initially said I was wrong but I felt I was still correct because I couldn’t see any difference with the actual answer. After I clarified with him, he tried my answer with a chess engine and we eventually realised that my solution was correct as well.”

The incident prompted Lauren’s teacher to inform Chris, who works in the financial services industry, about his daughter’s talent for the game. The senior Rice realised her potential only when watching her win her first tournament, the National Schools Championships, when she was in Primary 4.

Male-dominated sport

Like the chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon in popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, Lauren has had to prove herself in a male-dominated sport.

At present, there are no women players in the world’s top 100, with only three female grandmasters ever breaking into the upper echelon.

The Nanyang Girls’ High School student, who was selected to represent Singapore at the World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad, said: “When I first started, other players would look down on me because they didn’t think that I was a serious player.

“But after I beat them once or twice, they started realising that I was someone who could pose a threat to them, so they would start respecting me.”

She once encountered a boy from her school’s chess club who refused to play against her but the gutsy player – who was also a competitive swimmer and runner – proved her worth on the board.

She said: “We made a bet that he would wear my skirt around school if he lost, but I beat him and he did not fulfil his promise. No matter who you play, you should respect them.”

Leah, who credits Lauren for sparking her interest in chess, also shares the latter’s drive to prove doubters wrong. When Leah first started playing chess, she was impulsive and, while she excelled in the blitz format, she did not have the patience for standard chess and her performances suffered.

“Some people who watched me play said I couldn’t focus, so I would never be good at chess. So that kind of inspired me to try to make them take back their words,” said Leah, who also studies at Nanyang Girls’ High School.

Leah, who also does speedcubing – a competitive sport involving solving puzzles like the Rubik’s Cube – tried to curb her impatience by sitting on her hands before she made a move to prevent herself from making premature decisions. Eventually, she learnt the importance of reining in her emotions, which helped to elevate her game.

“Chess is full of mathematical possibilities, so you really never know what’s going to happen next. No matter how many matches you play, every match is always different, so you always learn something new from every match.”

Both Lauren and Leah compete in the open category, which largely comprises male players, rather than the women’s category, in order to pit themselves against the best. For Leah, a big source of her inspiration is Hungarian grandmaster Judit Polgar, 46, the only female player to ever be ranked in the world’s top 10.

For Lana, it was only natural for her to follow in her sisters’ footsteps. Currently rated 1,065 in standard chess, she has also created waves. In July 2022, the nine-year-old defeated Singaporean Kek Wei Chuan, 46, at the Lion City Chess Meetup Rapid Tournament. Kek’s Fide rating was nearly double that of hers, at 2,027.

She said: “My proudest achievement is defeating an opponent who was rated above 2,000. He was older and more experienced, so I was really happy that I stayed calm and managed to beat him.”

1,500 out of 800 million

All three sisters are aiming to become chess grandmasters one day. In order to achieve the prestigious title awarded only to 1,500 out of 800 million players worldwide, they have to improve their Fide ratings to over 2,500. Singapore has five grandmasters, including woman grandmaster Gong Qianyun.

Whatever the future may hold for them, they can count on the support from their parents. Ping said: “We will support them in whatever they do but we always tell them – the most important thing is to learn and take away valuable life lessons.”

Chris added: “They all seem to have the same sort of talent and how they develop and who wants to push a bit further – I don’t think we can tell at this age yet. It’s a marathon and they can decide what they can do when they’re older.”

For now, life is like a game of blitz chess for the trio, with busy schedules packed with studies, chess practice and other pursuits. They often have to find pockets of time to hone their skills, to the extent of playing blindfold chess – in their heads – against one another during overseas road trips.

But do not expect fights among them, for their competitive spirit is reserved for those outside the family.

The sisters share a tight bond, with Lauren saying: “Sometimes we pull pranks on one another... I feel like settling it out on the board is a bit too civil for us... But we still really love each other.”