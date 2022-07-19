China to host Asian Games in September 2023 after Covid-19 postponement

The Olympic Council of Asia said the new dates were chosen to avoid "conflict with other major international sporting events".

KUWAIT CITY (AFP) - China will host the Asian Games from September 23 to October 8, 2023, organisers said on Tuesday (July 19), after postponing the event in Hangzhou because of Covid-19.

The new dates were announced by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The event was originally scheduled to be held in September this year, but organisers in May postponed it as China tried to stamp out a large Covid-19 resurgence in several parts of the country.

Hangzhou lies less than 200 kilometres from the country's biggest city Shanghai, which endured a months-long lockdown earlier this year as part of the ruling Communist Party's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

The OCA said on Tuesday that the new dates were chosen to avoid "conflict with other major international sporting events".

The Asian Games typically attract over 10,000 athletes from across the region, with Singapore to field its largest-ever contingent of 382 athletes at the quadrennial event.

China is the last major economy committed to stamping out domestic spread of the virus through harsh lockdowns, mass testing and strict controls on international travel.

But that has hurt the country's international sporting ambitions, with the world's most populous nation cancelling or postponing almost all events since the start of the pandemic, with the exception of this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The World University Games, scheduled to begin in June in Chengdu and already delayed from last year, have also been postponed again, until 2023.