F1: Red Bull's Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix; Hamilton 13th

Max Verstappen waves as he celebrates winning pole position in the sprint race on April 23, 2022.

IMOLA (REUTERS) - Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won at Imola for the second year in a row in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday (April 24) as Ferrari's home race turned into a nightmare for the Italian team.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision.

Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap.

He said: "It's always tough to achieve something like that but already yesterday and the day before, we were on it and it was looking like a strong weekend.

"Today, you never know with the whether how competitive you are going to be but I think we did very well and this one-two is very deserved.

"The start was very important but afterwards, judging the conditions and when to swap to the slick tyres, because in the lead you have to always dictate the pace, and it's always a bit more difficult initially, but everything was well managed."

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished in 13th in probably his worst race for a decade or more. Teammate George Russell was fourth.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports: "George really drove well considering the car that he had. A really good drive.

"For Lewis, really bad. We got squeezed by the Alpjne and there is just no overtaking when you're in a DRS train. We are not good enough for a world champion and we just need to fix the car.

"I think we are going to look at things for Miami, the understanding of the car. and we just really need to understand more and creep up."