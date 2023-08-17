Free broadcast of Rugby World Cup for existing StarHub Sports+ subscribers; Singtel to charge minimum of $73.90

Existing StarHub Sports+ customers will not have to pay extra to catch the Rugby World Cup which starts on Sept 8.

Existing StarHub Sports+ subscribers will be able to watch all 48 matches of the upcoming Rugby World Cup at no additional charges, the telco said on Wednesday.

The Sept 8-Oct 28 tournament, held in France, will be screened on the beIN Sports Rugby channel (StarHub channel 212), with special pre-event programmes available from Sept 1. There will be repeat telecasts and daily highlights as well.

This arrangement, at no extra costs for StarHub customers with a sports package, is similar to 2019 when the World Cup was held in Japan.

Singtel subscribers, however, will have to pay $73.90 (early bird price from Aug 18-31) or $85.90 (sign-ups from Sept 1 onwards) for access to the live broadcasts on both beIN sports rugby (Singtel TV channel 117) and beIN sports rugby on demand.

The prices in 2019 were $68.90 and $78.90 respectively.

Hosts France will face three-time world champions New Zealand in the opening match on Sept 8 at the Stade de France in Paris. Defending champion South Africa face Scotland two days later at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

The 20-team Rugby World Cup is billed as the planet’s third-largest sporting event after the Fifa World Cup and Summer Olympics.

StarHub’s head of content and consumer business group Andrew Tan said: “We strongly believe that sports is for all, and are sparing no effort to bring top-tier sports programmes to our Sports+ customers at affordable prices.

“In response to the Rugby World Cup 2019 being met with much acclaim, we decided to broadcast the event again now that it has come around four years on.

“Rugby fans in Singapore can get ready for a thrilling global rugby event, and cheer on their favourite teams anytime, anywhere – from the comfort of their homes to commuting on public transport.”

StarHub customers without the Sports+ pass can sign up at $25.22 a month, with a two-year contract, to catch the Rugby World Cup as well as other competitions like Formula One, National Basketball Association and Ultimate Fighting Championship.