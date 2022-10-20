 Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Chisora, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Sports

Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Chisora

Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Chisora
Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title against Derek Chisora on Dec 3. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 20, 2022 09:19 pm

Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Dec 3.

Fury has beaten his British rival twice before, via a unanimous decision at Wembley in July 2011 and a retirement win three years later at London’s ExCel.

The move comes following the collapse of talks for a prospective unification title bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The unbeaten Fury tweeted: “Let’s have it then Del Boy!!! See you December 3rd, London!”.

The 34-year-old will be stepping into the ring for the first time since his successful defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, with his WBC title on the line.

Chisora, 38, last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision at the O2 Arena. - AFP

Video screengrab.
Singapore

French school students seen throwing punches at void deck

Related Stories

Anthony Joshua aids gyms from getting knocked out by Covid

Tyson’s Fury too much for Deontay Wilder

Mayweather comes out of retirement for Dec 31 bout in Japan

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

boxingTyson Fury