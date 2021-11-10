Hamilton clarifies post-race comments on Bottas, Perez

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton yesterday moved to defuse comments he made about Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez after last Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Briton, who trails Red Bull rival and Mexico race winner Max Verstappen by 19 points, took to Instagram to clarify his words.

"Yesterday I said that VB left the door open and naturally people will jump to criticise," he said, in relation to his observation that Bottas, on pole, left room for Verstappen to seize the lead into the first corner.

"We are a team and we win and we lose as a team. There is not one single person responsible for winning or losing."

Hamilton also said after the race that he knew the Red Bull was quick because Perez had got close up behind him.