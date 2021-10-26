Hamilton falls further behind Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is bracing himself for more tough days ahead after his hopes of a record eighth Formula One title took a hit at the US Grand Prix yesterday morning (Singapore time).

An eighth victory of the season for Red Bull's Max Verstappen sent the Dutchman 12 points clear of his British rival, with five races left and the momentum shifting towards him.

"I don't know what we could have done differently," Hamilton said, after seizing the lead at the start in Austin before losing out to a more aggressive pit-stop strategy from Red Bull.

"I think the team did a great job today and it was what we had. We're going to at least the next two tracks, which are very strong circuits for Red Bull. So it's going to be tough for sure."

The next two rounds will be at altitude in Mexico City and then Brazil, at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, both of which have been good to Red Bull.

Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez was a distant third behind Hamilton, struggling with dehydration after a water bottle failure in the Texas heat.

"I think I've aged about 25 years in that race," said a relieved Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "I really didn't think we were going to hang on."