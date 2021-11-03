No more bikinis for beach handball
International handball has relented on its insistence that women playing the beach version of the sport wear bikinis.
There was a furore in July when the European Handball Federation fined the Norwegian team 1,500 euros (S$2,300) after their women's side wore shorts in the bronze-medal match at the European Beach Handball Championship in Bulgaria.
But, last month, the International Handball Federation tweaked its rules to allow women to wear "short tight pants with a close fit".
Their male counterparts only have to ensure their shorts are "not too baggy". - AFP
