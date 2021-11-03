Sports

No more bikinis for beach handball

Nov 03, 2021 06:00 am

International handball has relented on its insistence that women playing the beach version of the sport wear bikinis.

There was a furore in July when the European Handball Federation fined the Norwegian team 1,500 euros (S$2,300) after their women's side wore shorts in the bronze-medal match at the European Beach Handball Championship in Bulgaria.

But, last month, the International Handball Federation tweaked its rules to allow women to wear "short tight pants with a close fit".

Their male counterparts only have to ensure their shorts are "not too baggy". - AFP

Load management not for me: LeBron James
Basketball

Load management not for me: LeBron

Related Stories

Silver: I hope Irving gets vaccinated

Brisbane Olympics likely to cost over $5b

Indonesia beat China to win first Thomas Cup since 2002

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS