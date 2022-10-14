 Olympic medallists Liliyana Natsir, Eddy Hartono to feature in Masters event, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Olympic medallists Liliyana Natsir, Eddy Hartono to feature in Masters event

Indonesian 2016 Olympic gold medallist and four-time mixed doubles world champion Liliyana Natsir will headline the Dec 2-4 event.PHOTO: LILIYANA NATSIR/INSTAGRAM
Kimberly Kwek
Oct 14, 2022 01:32 pm

Badminton fans are set for a treat in December when stars of yesteryear will grace courts in Singapore again.

The Brave Sword International Team Challenge 2022, a Masters series organised by Brave Sword Badminton Academy and the Singapore Badminton Association, will see Indonesian 2016 Olympic gold medallist and four-time mixed doubles world champion Liliyana Natsir headline the Dec 2-4 event at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The tournament, which involves 19 teams from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, will also feature other stars such as 1992 Barcelona Olympics silver medallist Eddy Hartono, two-time Olympic silver medallist Yoo Yong-sung and former doubles world No. 1 Tan Boon Heong.

Indonesian legends Susi Susanti and Alan Budi Kusuma, who were both gold medallists at the 1992 Olympics, will also be in the Republic as the event's guests of honour.

