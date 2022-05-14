SIA to continue as S'pore Grand Prix's title sponsor for 3 more years

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race in 2019. The new deal will start with this year's race.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) will continue as title sponsor of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for three more years, the carrier announced on Saturday morning (May 14).

The new deal will start with this year's race, which returns to the sport's calendar on Oct 2 after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

SIA first signed as the title sponsor in 2014 for four years, and subsequently extended it in 2018 and 2020 for two years respectively.

The extension was announced by SIA executive vice-president commercial Lee Lik Hsin and F1 managing director of commercial Brandon Snow.

Lee said: "This year's highly anticipated Formula One Singapore Grand Prix will be an important milestone for Singapore, marking the return of a major international sporting event to the city after a two-year disruption due to the pandemic.

"The race will be warmly welcomed by Singapore residents and visitors alike, and will enhance our reputation as a global city. SIA's extension of its title sponsorship signals our continued support for both tourism and sports, complements the expansion of our global network, and will bolster Singapore's recovery as a key international air hub."

Snow added: "We are pleased that Singapore Airlines will continue to be the title sponsor of the Singapore Grand Prix for another three years. The Singapore Grand Prix is the original F1 night race, an iconic Formula One event loved by fans and drivers, and it returns to the calendar after two years away.

"This year's race will see further use of renewable energy and sustainable materials, and the commitments from Singapore Airlines towards sustainable aviation fuels reflect the continued alignment between all partners and Formula One in reducing environmental impact."