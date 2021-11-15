Sports

Singapore in talks to continue hosting F1 Grand Prix

This year's night race, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is the last under the current extension signed in 2017.PHOTO: ST FILE
Nov 15, 2021 08:37 pm

SINGAPORE - Singapore is in talks to continue hosting the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix next year, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Monday (Nov 15).

This year's night race, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is the last under the current four-year extension signed in 2017.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Mr Iswaran said discussions with Formula One management and race organisers Singapore GP on a new contract are ongoing.

The minister noted that Singapore's tourism and lifestyle sectors have been hard hit by Covid-19, with many events, including the past two editions of the Formula One race in Singapore, cancelled or postponed.

"Yet, I think we all recognise that events such as the Formula One generate significant economic benefits and global branding value for Singapore," he said.

"They invigorated Singapore's events calendar, they build our international demand and also support job creation and businesses."

Singapore

F1 Pit Building being converted for Covid-19 patients

As Covid-19 restrictions gradually ease and Singapore's borders reopen, Mr Iswaran said a phased resumption of such international events is on the cards, with essential safeguards in place.

 

